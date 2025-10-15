July 8, 1942 - October 10, 2025

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Violet, age 83, St. Joseph (formerly of Columbia Heights), passed away peacefully on Oct 10, 2025, at 12:40 a.m., surrounded by her daughters and wrapped in love.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at 2 PM on Tuesday, October 21.

Born on July 8, 1942, in Duluth, Minnesota, Kathy then moved with her family to Columbia Heights, where she spent her childhood and graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1960.

She attended the University of Minnesota for a year before pursuing her dream of adventure as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines. One of her fondest memories from that time was traveling to Paris with her mother.

On July 25, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Violet. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion, raising two daughters, Michele and Stacey.

After a time, Kathy and Jerry returned to Columbia Heights to raise their family in the community they loved.

Kathy found her calling as an Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional, where her compassion and kindness shone brightly. She was a devoted and nurturing presence in the lives of countless children and families.

The purchase of a family cabin on Little Rock Lake created lasting memories and an unbreakable bond between Kathy, Jerry, their children, and their grandchildren. That love of family led them to retire in St. Joseph, Minnesota, to be closer to those they cherished most.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, devoted wife, faithful friend, and a woman who gave of herself wholeheartedly. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the love she so freely gave.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry), parents John (Jack) and Alice Downey, and brother Michael.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Michele (Tim Hennagir) and Stacey (Keith Jacobs), grandchildren, Seth (Naomi) Hennagir, Hollie Hennagir (Chrys), and Madison Klaphake (Joe); great-grandchild Rosalina Hennagir; siblings, nieces, nephews, close friends, and countless former colleagues and community members who will miss her deeply.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the extraordinary care and compassion they provided to Kathy in her final days. The kindness, dignity, and peace she experienced there were everything we had hoped for, and more. It was a profound comfort to know she was surrounded by such gentle and loving hands.

The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care and support they provided throughout Kathy’s final year. Their dedicated team — including nurses, CNAs, the social worker, the pastor, the music and massage therapists — all brought comfort, dignity, and peace not only to Kathy, but also to her loved ones. Their presence helped make her stay in the nursing home safer and more manageable, offering guidance, compassion, and skilled care as we navigated the many challenges of this past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s name to Quiet Oaks Hospice House (5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301) to support their ongoing mission of compassionate end-of-life care.