Kathy Moeller, 82, Foley

February 23, 1939 - February 10, 2022

Kathy Moeller, age 82 of Foley, passed away February 10, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital from a rare, aggressive form of Leukemia. This fight lasted less than a week. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at the Foley Funeral Home. Christian Mothers Rosary will be at 5:30 PM followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday morning. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kathy was born February 23, 1939 to Edward and Marie (Schwartz) Emslander in Waite Park. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957. Kathy married Phil Moeller on May 18, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. Together they settled down on the farm in rural Foley, where they raised a beautiful family of 9 children.

Kathy was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm, where she was always active. She was a member of Christian Mothers & St. Elizabeth’s Mission Circle. She also taught many years of Faith Formation classes. Kathy worked for Security Federal before driving school bus for the Foley School District for over 25 years. She was active with Benton County 4-H, as a leader of the Dandy-Do-Doers and helped run the Food Stand during the Fair. Kathy enjoyed BINGO, bowling, word/jigsaw puzzles and playing all types of games, even ones she would create. Two of her many talents were the ability to lovingly create quilts and writing poems for special people and occasions. She was known for her beautiful penmanship, which she shared by writing letters to her family & friends. The gift of creativity was evident when she launched The Blooming News newsletter while she lived at The Gardens Assisted Living.

Kathy is survived by her children: Jim (Roseann), Rice, Lynn (Steve) Grow, Sartell, Karen (Ivan) Weber, Albertville, Peggy (Doug) Thompson, Melrose, Nancy (Rick) Gubash, Scotts Valley, CA, Dean (Lori), Dale (Tara), Becker, Daryl (Lisa), North Branch, Nick, Clear Lake, 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, her siblings: Ginger Zwilling, Sherry Meemken, Carol Bieniek, Rick, Ed, Mike, Jerry, John, Steve, and Tim Emslander as well as many In-Laws, nieces and nephews. Kathy will be missed by her friends and amazing staff at The Gardens Assisted Living Apartments in Foley.

She is preceded in death by her husband Phil, her parents, sisters Liz, Dori & Jayne, and grandson Robbie O’Neil.