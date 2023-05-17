John Stawarski, 87, Gilman

May 26, 1935 - May 15, 2023

John Stawarski, age 87 of Gilman passed away May 15, 2023 at Elim Home in Milaca after a short illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 19, 2023 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

John Walter Stawarski was born May 26, 1935 in Benton County, Minnesota to Walter and Genevieve (Kachmarek) Stawarski. He was drafted into the US Army in 1958. After returning from his military service, he assisted in maintaining the family farm with his father until 1970. He married Bonnie Stofflet on September 2, 1963 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in September. After selling the farm he worked for 30 years as a master welder at DCI in Waite Park, Minnesota. After his retirement, John enjoyed his large gardens, mowing lawn and putzing with vehicles and visiting with everyone.. He was a honorary life member of the Gilman Knights of Columbus, the Foley American Legion and SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Gilman and their children; Jerome (Denise), of rural Foley; Allan (Rita Ann), Swatara and Carol (Duane) Habiger of rural Foley as well as grandchildren; Emily, Jeremiah and Shawn step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Cassandra. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Henry (Clair Bass) and sister, Rosemary (Quirren) Okonek as well as one grandchild, Jozef Luke.