Kathryn L. Onifer, 76, Foley

April 23, 1944 - November 19, 2020

Kathryn L. Onifer, age 76, of Foley, MN passed away on November 19, 2020, after a battle with CO-VID.

Kathy was born on April 23, 1944 to Howard and Edna Codden in Bemidji, Minnesota. In 1948, Kathy’s family moved to Braham, MN as her dad’s job with Great Northern Railroad was transferred to the Braham area.

In October 1964, Kathy was united in marriage to Bill Onifer. In 1965, Kathy and Bill moved to Mora, MN to raise their two sons. Kathy worked at Fingerhut and several other jobs in the Mora area. Kathy and Bill divorced in 1991; and she soon met John Stofflet (Tuba), and they made their home in Foley, Minnesota. Kathy worked at the Willmar Poultry Company until retiring in 2009.

Kathy had a love and knowledge of growing flowers and vegetables that was second to none and many considered her a master gardener. Kathy and John enjoyed gardening together, feeding birds, having garage sales and driving around the countryside enjoying the landscape. Kathy and John also loved visiting friends and family with their schnauzers Gizmo and Harley.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon Leaf. She is survived by her partner of over 28 years, John Stofflet; her sons, Jeff Onifer, Mark Onifer and granddaughter Emma. Sisters, Carol Leaf, Sandra Hasser, Tammy Calaman and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will take place in the spring to ensure the safety of everyone. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred and can be sent to Foley Funeral Home 221 2nd Avenue, PO Box 307, Foley, MN 56329.