Kathryn “Kathy” M. Cox, 71, Clear Lake

September 23, 1947 - April 24, 2019



A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Kathryn “Kathy” M. Cox, age 71, of Clear Lake who passed away on April 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Rob Olson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Kathy was born on September 23, 1947 to Frank and Mary Day in New York, NY. She married Tim Cox on May 28, 1982 in Richland, SC. Kathy resided in Clear Lake for the past 22 years. She was a member of the National Quilters Guild. One quilt is part of the National Aids Quilts, once displayed at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Kathy had a great talent making jewelry. She also enjoyed sewing and was very proud of her quilts. Most of all, she cherished her children and grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Tim of Clear Lake; daughter, Erica Cotton of Seattle, WA; son, Jordan (Angela) Cox of Lakeville; grandchildren, Max and Alex Cotton and Athena Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Judy.