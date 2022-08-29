Kathryn “Kathy” A. Haas, 57, Zimmerman

September 25, 1964 - August 26, 2022

Kathryn “Kathy” Haas, age 57 of Zimmerman, MN, died on August 26, 2022, at J.A. Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Kathryn Ann Ploof was born to Kenneth and Dorene (Sanger) Ploof on September 25, 1964, in St. Louis Park. Kathy was the third of four girls and always kept her sisters on their toes with her crazy and sarcastic sense of humor. Growing up, she was very social and made deep friendships that were extremely important to her. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1983. In 1996, while on vacation with a girlfriend in Mazatlan, Mexico, she met a handsome fellow-Minnesotan and their journey of love began.

Kathy married Greg Haas on November 20, 1999, and they made their home in Zimmerman, adding to their family first a daughter, Merissa, and then a son, Samuel. Kathy worked as an underwriter for CBSA, a medical insurance company, for a number of years until she suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2007. This resulted in numerous surgeries, life-long medications, and daily headaches. She was a “silent sufferer” who refused to let her pain take away her joy in life. Being unable to continue in her job, she was now able to spend extended time at home with her two children. She was witty, helpful, humble, hilariously funny, and loyal; a nurturing and protective mom who adored her kids.

Greg brought out her love of adventure! She was willing to try everything including ice fishing, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, downhill skiing, and even spending time in Sturgis with him. Kathy was an avid reader of novels, enjoyed beating others in card games, and loved impromptu breakfasts and lunches out with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling when she could, and even though she was fighting cancer, she planned two trips to Florida with Greg and the kids. She liked to volunteer and help in any way she could. It was also important to Kathy to share her faith with her family. Her big heart led her to make food for church functions and volunteer at numerous school events with her children. Anyone who knew her, knew she was extraordinary.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her husband, Greg; children, Merissa and Sam; her mother, Dorene Ploof of St. Louis Park; her sisters, Kim (Bryce) Grundahl of Hutchinson, Lisa (David) Dyer of Plymouth, and Kris (Chad) Hellwig of Maple Grove; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Darlene Haas; and lots of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Ploof; her father-in-law, Victor Haas; and sister-in-law, Kathy Soderholm.