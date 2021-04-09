Kathryn “Kat” M. Scofield, 51, Onamia

September 8, 1969 - April 4, 2021

Kat M. Scofield, age 51, passed away on April 4, 2021, at her home in Onamia, MN. A Celebration of Life for Kat will be held at a later date.

Kathryn Marie Byron was born on September 8, 1969, in St. Paul. She grew up on a farm with her family where she loved being around all the animals. She worked at various different jobs, but spent most of her life as a PCA at Lake Song Assisted Living in Onamia. Kat had a special connection with the elderly and loved taking care of the residents at Lake Song. She was very adventurous and spontaneous and liked to make people laugh. Kat enjoyed going to garage sales, thrifting, and collecting all things native. She was very proud of her Sioux heritage and spirituality. She also loved small dogs that she always had throughout her life. Above all else, she will be remembered for being an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, niece, and friend to all who knew her.

Kat is survived by her mother, Mary of Mora; children, Andrew (Carrie) Benson of Spring Lake Park and Michelle (CJ) Benson of Princeton; grandchildren, Clinton, James, Aaliyah, Ariana, and Elliott; sister, Tammy (Raul) Ramirez of Council Bluffs, IA; grandfather, Harold; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Harold; uncle, Leonard; and grandmother, Kathryn.