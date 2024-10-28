Kathleen M. Fischer, 90, Cold Spring

July 22, 1934 - October 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Kathleen M. Fischer, age 90, who died Thursday at Serenity Village surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.

Kathleen was born on July 22, 1934, in Cold Spring, MN to John and Regina (Flint) Schlangen. She married Art Fischer on September 11, 1956, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marty, MN. Kathleen loved farming, gardening, Easter Egg Hunts, and bowling. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; making many beautiful quilts for each of them which they will always cherish. Kathleen was a member of St. James Parish.

Survivors include her children, daughter, Joyce Salzer and her children, Jeremy Salzer, Luke (Brenda) Salzer and Katie Okerstrom (Patrick); daughter, Sue (Randy) Reischl and their children, Amanda (Scott) Caird, Nicole (Ryan) Fischer, Adam (Ali) Reischl; great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Gavin, Rodney, Jacob, Britta, Reid, Nolan, Corinne, Levi, Jace, and Shane; siblings, Gerry Gohmann, Cordie Hansen, and Dorothy Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; son-in-law, Don Salzer; grandson, Jacob Salzer; grandson-in-law, Jason Okerstrom; siblings, Reynold, Delores Lorraine, LeRoy, Clifford, Leonard, and Jack.

Thank you to Serenity Village and Moments Hospice for all the amazing love, support, and care that they provided Granny.