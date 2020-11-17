Kathleen Koskovich, 92, Sauk Rapids

September 8, 1928 - November 12, 2020

Funeral services will be at a later date for Kathleen Koskovich, age 92, of Sauk Rapids who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Kathleen was born September 8, 1928 in Granada to Frank & Ann (Paul) Haugh. She married Fred “Vince” Koskovich on September 8, 1947 in Easton, MN. Kathleen was a homemaker and lived in the Sauk Rapids area since 1967. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring person with a very strong faith.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Tom) Siegert of Excelsior, Mary (Terry) Dombrovski of Avon, Tom (Jacqui) Koskovich of Burnsville, Rita (Jerry) Clement of Becker, Dale (Jean) Koskovich of Savage and Joe Koskovich of Two Rivers, WI; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred “Vince” on November 18, 1990; and brother, Lawrence Haugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.