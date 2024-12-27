Kathleen “Kathy” Mary Plombon, 89, Sartell

October 4, 1935 - December 25, 2024

Family will be having private services for Kathleen “Kathy” (Spaeth) Plombon, age 89, who passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kathy was born on October 4, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN to Clarence and Alvina (Miller) Spaeth. She married James Theodore Plombon on September 2, 1955 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they raised five children and created a wonderful family filled with adventures and FUN times. Kathy loved her home and life, living on the Mississippi River north of Sartell. Besides raising her family, Kathy worked at Dezurik’s in Sartell. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, painting lots of ceramics, bowling and having flower gardens.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Ken (Robbie) Plombon of Rice, Kaye (Steve) Heins of Sartell, J. Ted (Kim) Plombon of Loveland, CO, Richard (Kim) Plombon of Sartell, and Janet (Pat) Zeleny of St. Michael; brother, Bill (Dana) Spaeth of Little Falls; in laws, Irene Stone of South Carolina, Roger (Gloria) Plombon of St. Cloud, and Marlene (Larry) Masker of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Hayli, Mollie, Kaitlin, Brooke, Bri, Paul, Jayme, Nikki, Nina, and Nessa; and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim on July 15, 2024; and sister, Joyce Minor.

The family extends our sincere thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and staff on their outstanding, personable and loving care given to our Mom.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.