Kathleen “Kathy” Kiffmeyer, 70, Clear Lake

October 27, 1952 – February 10, 2023

Kathleen “Kathy” Kiffmeyer (70) died peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on the 10th of February, 2023.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, MN. Father Mike Kellogg will be Officiating. Burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour before the services at 10:00am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, MN until the time of service. There will also be a celebration of life held at a later date this spring in Clear Lake.

Kathy enjoyed baking and sharing her baked goods with all she encountered. She loved Christmas and family gatherings.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Gary Kiffmeyer, five children: Matt (Leah Verre) Kiffmeyer, Michelle (Wes Eisenschenk) Kiffmeyer, Kelly Kiffmeyer, Brian (Megan) Kiffmeyer, Katie (David) Shapiro, seven grandchildren, three sisters, and a brother.

Kathy is in proceeded by death of her parents, brother and granddaughter Bella Rose.