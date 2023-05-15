Kathleen “Kathy” H. Anderson, 79, Zimmerman

January 21, 1944 - May 12, 2023

Kathleen H. Anderson, age 79 of Zimmerman, MN, known to her friends and family as Kathy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 12, 2023, at her home. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Kathleen Helen was born to Victor and Ann (Uremovich) Cardini on January 21, 1944, in Ironwood, Michigan. After graduating from high school in Ironwood, Kathy went on to meet and then marry the love of her life, Dennis Wayne Anderson Sr. on January 30, 1965, in San Francisco, CA. Together they raised their family of three sons, Dennis Jr., Timmy, and Mark. Kathy began her career at Pillsbury as a secretary. Over the course of her 30-year tenure, she worked her way up to become an engineer and scientist, a testament to her intelligence and determination. She also spent time playing on the Pillsbury softball team, which she enjoyed with her coworkers.

Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed hog roasts with family and loved playing “Pass the Pig.” Her love for the outdoors was evident in her fondness for spending time at Cass Lake on family vacations. Kathy and Dennis regularly traveled to Sanibel Island and Alabama, where they enjoyed soaking up the sunshine and spending time outdoors. These trips were a source of relaxation and rejuvenation for Kathy, and she always looked forward to these trips. Kathy also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, reading, and playing computer games. Above all else, Kathy loved being Nana and spending time with her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Kathy is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis Anderson Sr.; sons, Dennis Jr. (Anne) Anderson of Holyoke, Timmy (Barbie) Anderson of Milaca, and Mark (Jennifer) Anderson of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Brody, Hazel, Dominic, Lindsey (Johnathan), Patrick, Natasha, and Joshua; and great-grandchildren, Waylon, Wyatt, and many other loving great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis Bunthoff; and grandson, Blake Anderson.