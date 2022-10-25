Kathleen Ann Przybilla, 77, Pierz

November 12, 1944 - October 23, 2022

attachment-Kathleen Przybilla loading...

Kathleen Ann Przybilla, 77 year old resident of Pierz/Buckman area died Sunday, October 23 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 28 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Buckman. A Christian Mothers Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. The family of Kathleen would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ponds, Harmony House and Horizon Health Hospice all of Pierz, MN for the wonderful care given to their mom.

Kathleen Ann Gall was born on November 12, 1944 in Little Falls, MN to the late Ewald and Delphine (Thene) Gall. She grew up east of Buckman with her eight siblings, Stephen, Joel, Gary, Marge, Eileen, Joan, Mary and Annette. She attended elementary school in Buckman and graduated high school from Pierz Memorial High School with the class of 1962. Kathleen was united in marriage to Donald Przybilla on May 13, 1963 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. The couple made their home in Buckman for several years. Kathleen worked at the St. Mary’s Villa in Pierz and for many years at the Foley Nursing Home as a cook. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman and was active with the Christian Mother’s and the Catholic Aide. She enjoyed listening to music especially, Classic Country and Elvis, doing word finds, cross word puzzles, tending to her flower beds and making homemade tomato soup.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Danny (Bonnie) Przybilla of Little Falls, Tom Przybilla of Pierz, Tim (Julie) Przybilla of Forest Lake, LeAnn (Roger) Brown of Foley, Tammy (Justin) Tetrick of Clearwater and Janel (Mike) Lepinski of Little Falls; 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings, Stephen (Diana) Gall of Taylors Falls, Gary (Cathy) Gall of Harrison, AR, Eileen (Ken) Kloss of Pierz, Mary (Dennis) Burggraff of Owatonna, Anette (RD) Lawton of St. Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Przybilla in 2014; brother, Joel Gall; sisters, Marge Sudmeyer and Joan Gall.