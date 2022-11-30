Kathleen A. Heying, 95, St. Cloud

March 2, 1927 - November 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kathleen A. Heying, age 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the St. Benedict Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Kathleen was born March 2, 1927, in Waite Park, MN, to parents Kevin and Hilda (Weiler) O’Driscoll. She graduated from Cathedral High School, and the St. Cloud Teachers’ College. She was an elementary school teacher in St. Cloud School District 742 for over 30 years. She is survived by her sons Patrick (Angela) Heying, Brian (Jessica) Heying, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Mary Ellen Butkowski and brother Larry (Joan) O’Driscoll. She was proceeded in death by her parents, loving husband Henry, infant daughter Mary Elizabeth, brothers Dennis, Patrick, Jeramiah (Joyce) O’Driscoll, and brother in-law Clarence Butkowski.

After earning her bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud Teachers’ College, she began teaching elementary school in northern Minnesota. Shortly after that, she set off on an adventure, moving to Oregon to teach sixth grade. She came back to Waite Park to visit during one of her summer breaks, and as luck would have it, her brother Jerry introduced her to his buddy Henry. The rest is history. She often said she left home to seek her future, only to find it waiting for her in her own back yard. Kathleen returned home to Waite Park to teach after meeting Henry.

She and Henry were married on November 26, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. They raised Patrick and Brian in a happy, loving home. As time went on, that love and happiness was extended to their daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Kathleen was a member of the Retired Teachers Association of Minnesota.

While she taught many different grades during her career, kindergarten held a special place in her heart. She was a kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary in Waite Park for over 10 years. During that time, virtually every child in Waite Park had Kathleen as a teacher in one way or another. After leaving McKinley, she went on to teach at Westwood, Madison, Lincoln and Clearview Elementary Schools.

While at McKinley, she pioneered a program which brought families of students together in the classroom to share in learning activities. This same concept grew into what is known today as Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE).

Kathleen was an accomplished pianist who shared her love of music. Many happy family memories were made with children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered around the piano. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by those who love her.

Thank you to the staff at St. Benedict’s Senior Community for the years of care they provided.

The family also wishes to extend a very special thank you to St. Croix Hospice. The care she received added happiness and comfort to Kathleen and her family. Words can’t adequately express the appreciation we have for their kindness and compassion.