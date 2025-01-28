Karin M. Wessel, 71, Sauk Rapids

July 13, 1953 - January 28, 2025

Memorial Services will be 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Karin Wessel, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Karin was born July 13, 1953 in Glenwood to Lawrence and Lillian (Hineline) Terwilliger. She worked various jobs in her life but was primarily in Support Management at Walmart in Little Falls and also at the Swanville Post Office. Karin was a member of Church of St. John the Baptist in Swanville. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, gardening, baking, and cooking.

Survivors include her children, Chead (Kathleen) Wessel of North Branch, Leticia (Richard) Wessel of St. Paul, Jamie (George) Myers of Little Falls, and Melinda (Jason) Dickinson of Burtrum; and grandchildren, Ella, Dylan, and Landen Myers, Connor and Cole Wessel, Emma and Lilly Dickinson. Karin was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Ila Stepaniak, John and Glen Terwilliger.