Karen S. Ehlert, 69, Sauk Rapids

August 21, 1951 - February 16, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Karen S. Ehlert, age 69, who passed away Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Pastor Brian Gobar will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:30-5:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Karen was born August 21, 1951 in St. Cloud to John & Bernice (Lommel) Hamerlik. She lived all of her life in the St. Cloud area. Karen married Daniel Ehlert on September 22, 2000 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud. She was the Office Manager for Primerica Financial Services for 17 years, retiring in 2018. Karen was an active member of Joy Christian Center and also the Central Minnesota Police Academy. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, watching birds, golfing, lunch with friends, time at the lake, and spending time with her grandchildren. Karen was happy, positive, encouraging, insightful, and spiritual.

Survivors include her husband, Dan of Sauk Rapids; children, Jessie (Shawn) Vos of Sartell, Cory Gardner of St. Cloud, Corey Ehlert (Amy Klug) of Sartell, Jason Ehlert (Adrian Mager) of St. Cloud, Kim Ehlert of St. Cloud and Kate (Andrew) Lutgen of Colorado; sisters, Mary Gruska of St. Cloud, Nancy (Tony) Beuning of Brooklyn Park and Patty (Jim) Berg of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Taylor, Caden, Jack, Jaira, Charlie, Lucy, Jordyn, Issak, Francesca and Anthony. Ready to greet her in heaven are her parents; brother-in-law, Frank Gruska; and aunt, Adeline Conlon.