Karen Lynn Herbes, 72, Little Falls

June 6, 1952 - December 10, 2024

Karen Lynn (Peka) Herbes, age 72, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at home surrounded by her family. Karen was born in Little Falls, to Leo and Valerie (Horvath) Peka on June 6, 1952. She was the second of seven children in the family.

She worked many jobs throughout her life including Stearns Financial in Albany, from which she retired after 20 years. After retiring she enjoyed spending time as a Hospice Volunteer through St. Gabriel’s Health.

Karen’s smile was truly infectious — a beacon of joy that lit up every room she entered and brought warmth to everyone around her. It wasn’t just a smile; it was a reflection of her boundless love, gentle spirit, and the happiness she shared so generously. Karen took immense pride in her yard, ensuring it was always the greenest on the block. Her dedication was evident in every detail, from the perfectly mowed grass to the carefully tended trees, bushes, and vibrant flowers that surrounded her home.

Karen’s love for her family was the cornerstone of her life. She found great joy in spending time with her loved ones, and her precious grandchildren, who filled her heart with pride and happiness. Above all, her deepest love was reserved for her boys, who were the very center of her world. Karen had a way of making everyone feel special, whether it was through her warm and loving hugs, her heartfelt “I love you,” or the simple gesture of blowing a kiss — each leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.

Though her presence will be deeply missed, her legacy of love, her beautiful smile, and the care she poured into her family, her home, and her relationships will forever remain in our hearts as treasured reminders of her remarkable spirit.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Stephen (Jodi) Lashinski, Hudson, WI; Chad (Jessy) Lashinski, Bowlus, MN; Darren (Sam) Lashinski, North Prairie, MN and Adam Lashinski, St. Cloud, MN. She is survived by her nine grandchildren and many bonus grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three bonus great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Lora (Jim) Bartkowicz, Upsala, MN; Paula (Tim) Theisen, Randall, MN; and brother-in-law, Alan Dancer, Royalton, MN.

Karen is preceded in death by her father, Leo Peka; mother, Valerie (Horvath) Peka; beloved aunt, Mary Horvath; brother, Tim (TP) Peka; brother, Daniel (Danny) Peka; sister, Nancy Dancer; infant sister, Mary Helen.

The funeral service for Karen will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Community Country Church of Holdingford, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at St. Mary’s Orthodox Cemetery in Bowlus, MN.