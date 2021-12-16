Karen Brausen, 53, Madisonville, TN

November 23, 1968 - December 14, 2021

Karen Brausen, 53 year old resident of Madisonville, TN died December 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22 from 4-8 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

Karen Hennen was born on November 23, 1968 to Richard and Margaret (Borgheiinck) Loidolt in Little Falls, Minnesota. She was married to George Brausen on June 14, 1985 at the Dicksville Lutheran Church. The couple lived in Germany from 1986 to 1988 while George was in the Army. Karen received her associate degree in Graphic Arts from Central Lakes College, Staples in May 1995. She also raised and trained Dakota Sport Retrievers. She enjoyed art, gardening, reading, horses, croquet, playing games with her family, traveling and 4-wheeling. She especially loved playing with her grandson. Karen's favorite place to be was her cabin in the woods.

Karen is survived by her mother, Margie of Pierz; husband, George; children, Baron (Cassie) Brausen of Madisonville, TN, Gage (Elliot) Brausen of Roscoe, SD, Ayla (William) Bitter of Madisonville, TN and one grandchild; siblings, Robert (Gina) Hennen of Isle, Kevin (Wanda) Hennen of Pierz, Scott (Sarah) Hennen of Pierz, Judy Hennen of Duluth and Jeannie (Phillip) Maurer of Brainerd.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard.