Karen A. Telthoester, 80, Princeton

April 11, 1944 - May 20, 2024

Karen (Wacker) Telthoester of Princeton, MN, a beacon of light and warmth, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024, surrounded by her family. Departing this world at age 80, she left behind a legacy of love and devotion that will forever illuminate the lives of those she touched.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at New Life Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with a service at 5:00 PM followed by a meal.

Karen was born in Glencoe on April 11, 1944, to Ervin and Viola (Tessmer) Wacker. In 1982, Karen combined her love of bowling and passion for serving others by purchasing Princeton Lanes which she owned and operated for 34 years. Known for catchphrase "It's all good" and "Such a deal," Karen's warmth and positivity were felt by all privileged to know her.

Karen’s greatest treasures were her family, and she created wonderful traditions that are already being carried down by her children and grandchildren. During the summer, Karen would plan a week-long trip to a cabin in Northern MN where she would spend hours planning a scavenger hunt and treasure hunt and of course feeding us with her great cooking and baking skills. Karen made holiday gatherings at her house special, and there may still be some Easter Baskets hidden in the woods.

Karen is survived by her children: son, Troy (Denise) and grandchildren, Logan and Rachel (Anthony) Rikberg; son, Chad (Patty), grandchildren, Nicole (Katy) Telthoester and Andrea (Alec) Hellman, and great-grandson, Louie Hellman; and daughter, Camille (Chris) Shea, grandchildren, Nick Shea and Noah (Megan Scott) Shea, and great-granddaughter, Lylah Shea. She is also survived by her siblings: Virgene Carlson, Larry (Laurel) Wacker, and Kathy Yockey.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Layton Carlson.

Though her physical presence may be gone, Karen's spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who were blessed to know her.