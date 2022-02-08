Karen A. Janorschke, 74, Foley

April 17, 1947 - February 6, 2022

Memorial Services celebrating the Life of Karen A. Janorschke, age 74 of Foley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at New Life Church in Foley. Karen passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her children, on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Pastor Tina Von Wald will officiate. Full military honors will take place after the services on Saturday.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Karen was born on April 17, 1947 in Mandan, North Dakota to Adam and Anne (Helbing) Bullinger. She served honorably in the United States Navy. Karen spent 42 years on the family farm in Buckman. She was currently working as a cake decorator at Coborn’s in Foley.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and singing. Karen loved people and making them feel special.

Karen is survived by her children, Adam (Tanna) Wellentin of Brighton, TN, Amy (Edward) Krutel of Glendale, AZ, Mitchel (Susan) Janorschke of Clearlake, Erin Christman of St. Cloud, Mathew (Jessica) Janorschke of Mora; grandchildren, Simone Council, AJ Wellentin, Gabe Wellentin, Nicholas Viere, Alex Viere, Abbie Janorschke, Sophia Janorschke and Jake Janorschke; ten great grandchildren; siblings, Vern Bullinger, Teri Currin, Tom Bullinger, Mike Bullinger, Coleen Elbers, Renee Erickson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two infant siblings.

Karen was a SISTER, a MOM, a GRANDMA, a GREAT GRANDMA and a BEST FRIEND, to EVERYONE!