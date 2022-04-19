Kandiyohi County Sheriff Investigating Drug Overdose Death

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department is investigating the possible drug-related death of a woman near New London this weekend.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department is investigating the possible drug-related death of a woman near New London this weekend.

Officials say at 10:43 p.m. Saturday they responded to a report of an unconscious 19-year-old female at a residence in the 20100 Block of Highway 9 Northeast.

Emergency medical services also arrived at the scene and determined the woman was dead.

An investigation was started with a possible cause of death related to the overdose of a suspected illegal narcotic.

Get our free mobile app

The body was transported to The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for an autopsy, the case is still under investigation, and the name of the victim will be released at a later time.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.