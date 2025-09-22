NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A hunter was rescued in Kandiyohi County over the weekend. On Saturday, just before 10:00 p.m,. The Sheriff's Office was notified of a missing hunter north of New London.

The hunter was last seen at about 5:30 p.m., and no contact had been made with him since then. The sheriff's office responded with a drone and a police dog. Already on the scene was a New London firefighter who was also using a drone. At about 11:00 p.m. the New London drone located the hunter, who appeared to be in distress. He was waving his arms at the drone, which hovered above him. The terrain was dense with woods and swamp.

The 59-year-old man from Stewartville was helped out of the woods and medically cleared by New London ambulance.