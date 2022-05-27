Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 31-year-old man in a vehicle just west of New London.

The man was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

He's been identified as Ryan Aalderks of New London.

An investigation into the death indicates the possible cause of death being related to a drug overdose. His body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.