Kaitlyn M. Ristinen, 29, St. Cloud

March 31, 1992 - March 2, 2022

attachment-Kaitlyn Ristinen loading...

A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kaitlyn M. Ristinen of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Sunday.

Kaitlyn Michelle Ristinen was born on March 31, 1992 in Monticello to Ross and Amy (Weiers) Ristinen. She worked as a direct care support staff member for local group homes. Kaitlyn was very creative, outgoing and friendly. She liked crafts, four-wheeling, tubing and spending time at the lake. Kaitlyn was an avid reader, loved music, animals and was always kind and caring; especially in her care of others. She was very social and generous, even to a stranger.

Survivors include her mother, Amy (Dave Stimmler) Ristinen of Haven Township; father, Ross (Virginia Jacobson) Ristinen of Becker; brother, Andrew (Gina) Ristinen of Duluth; maternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Weiers of Monticello; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Edna Ristinen; and paternal step-grandmother, Ruth Ristinen.