Kai M. Kettler, 34, St. Cloud

November 23, 1990 - March 22, 2025

attachment-Kai Kettler loading...

Kai Maynard Kettler, 34 passed away March 22, 2025 at his home in Saint Cloud. His family will be celebrating his life privately. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud has been entrusted with arrangements.

Kai was born on November 23, 1990 to Maynard and Sheila (Heidgerken) Kettler in Albany, MN. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated from Melrose High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications at Saint Cloud State University. He became employed with the Stearns Bank for a while, before being hired at Capital One where he eventually was promoted to Lead Investigator, a position he greatly enjoyed.

Kai was a gentle giant who, with a hilarious quick wit, kept people laughing. He enjoyed his time at home where he could spend time tinkering with his train set; tend to his pet cat, bird and snake or, depending on the season, watch his favorite Minnesota sports team. He also liked to collect sports cards and memorabilia. More than anything though, Kai loved spending time with his family. He always looked forward to family fishing trips to Gull Lake and Tenstrike. Their trips to Mexico created many special memories. His sister Keshia and godson, Lincoln, held a special place in Kai’s heart. He loved giving them Pokemon cards, taking them to movies and to workouts at the YMCA.

He will be sorely missed by his dad and mom, Maynard and Sheila; his sister Keshia Kettler and godson, Lincoln Herrmann all of Saint Cloud; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Shirley Heidgerken and Leander and Julie Kettler; uncle Karl Heidgerken and a cousin, Jordan Kettler.