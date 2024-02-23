June Roscoe, 81, Fergus Falls

June 4, 1942 - February 19, 2024

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for June Roscoe who died on February 19, 2024 at her home in Long Prairie. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

June was born June 4, 1942, to Richard and Ophelia Ehlers in Corsica, SD. She grew up in South Dakota being raised by her aunts and uncles. She moved in with her sister Linda and brother-in-law William Schwengler with whom she became very close. In 1979 she moved to St. Cloud and participated in training programs at Homes, Inc., and Development Achievement Center (DAC). Throughout many life transitions, June lived in various places in Renville and Kandiyohi Counties. However, since 1982 Todd County has been her home having lived in Wadena and Verndale.

June married Richard Roscoe on June 6, 1990. The couple purchased a home in Browerville. In 2020 June made her home with Prairie Community Services in Long Prairie. She participated in DAC programming and worked at the thrift stores. June loved music. One of her favorite things was to go for drives and look at animals. She treasured her stuffed animals and liked working on puzzles. She was known for always having a pocket full of snacks.

She is survived by her husband Richard of Fergus Falls; niece, Jolyn Schwengler of Anoka and her Prairie Community Services family of Long Prairie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; former husbands Clarence Serbus and Wesley Bauer; sister and brother-in-law Linda (William) Schwengler