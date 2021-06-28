July Starting Off Hot, Continued Dry

UNDATED -- We'll get one more day of scattered showers on Tuesday before we dry out, with the next heatwave with generally dry conditions expected for the first week of July.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon in Wisconsin. Besides brief heavy downpours, a few storms capable of producing strong winds will be possible.

St. Cloud has officially had eight days in the 90s so far this summer. We average just over 11 per year.

We started the day Monday about two inches below normal for precipitation both for the month of June and for the year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor last week said 75 percent of Minnesota was in a moderate drought.

