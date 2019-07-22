Julie A. Jarvi, 62, Becker

April 9, 1957 - July 21, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, rural Clear Lake for Julie A. Jarvi, age 62, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. South Santiago Lutheran prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Julie was born April 9, 1957 in Ortonville to Lewis & Marlene (Witte) Olson. She married Curt Jarvi on May 25, 1996. Julie was an accountant for Xcel Energy for over 18 years and most recently she worked part time at Target. She was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church where she was a member of Women of the ELCA and a former president of the church council. Julie was on the Board for Patient Advocacy at the St. Cloud Hospital and the Board at Starcor. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being with her grandchildren and dogs, shopping, flowers, the outdoors, and camping. Julie was kind, forgiving, loving, outgoing, wise and thoughtful. Her faith was her lifeline.

Survivors include her husband, Curt of Becker; children, Andrew Olson (fiancé, Beth Cameron) of Becker, Corinna (Phillip) Lucas of Elk River and Aaron (Mandi) Jarvi of Big Lake; parents, Lewis & Marlene Olson of Becker; brother and sisters, Michael (Dannie) Olson of St. Cloud, Linda Olson of Becker and Kay (Ronnie) Fletcher of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Eli, Kylie, Ryiah, Evelynn, Orlando, Christian, Robert, Braeden, Austin, Ellie, Kali and Avery; and great grandchild, Orlando, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.