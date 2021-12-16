September 6, 1928 - December 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Juliana V. “Judy” Meemken, age 93 of Little Falls and formerly of St. Joseph who passed away on Tuesday, December 14, at her home. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB and Reverend Blane Wasnie, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Judy was born September 6, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Bernard and Catherine (Schreiner) Binsfeld. She married Cyril A. Meemken on June 15, 1946 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple farmed in LeSauk Township, Stearns County for more than 26 years, retiring in 1978 and moving to Pleasant Acres. Judy was a very active member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Choir, St. Joseph Senior Citizens and American Legion Post #328 Auxiliary.

Judy was an avid quilter, she made quilts for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and for the Parish Fourth of July Quilt Auction. She sewed thousands of dresses for needy children in missionary countries. Judy loved sports, the Minnesota Twins, and especially her grandchildren’s events.

Judy is survived by her children, Joyce Bauers of Little Falls and Jean (Rick) Pogatshnik of Nevis; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Herbert of Melrose; and sister, Mary Heying of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert; brothers, Benno, Benedict, Edward, Edmund, Joseph, Gregory and Delroy; sisters, Edna Eich and Rita Theisen.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Joseph’s Parish.