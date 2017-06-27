Julene ‘Julie’ (Jensen) Mondloch, 52, Sauk Rapids

September 10, 1964 - June 24, 2017

Julene 'Julie' (Jensen) Mondloch, 52, of Sauk Rapids passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9-11 AM Friday, June 30th with a service at 11:00 AM. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Brainerd with interment in the Bethel Cemetery. To celebrate Julie's life, a Dance Party will be held at 8 PM on Saturday, July 22nd at the Green Lantern Bar & Grill (13184 Cty Rd 8, Brainerd, MN 56401).

Julene Diane Mondloch was born September 10, 1964 in Crosby, Minnesota the daughter of Gary and Gloria (Lound) Jensen. She graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School and went on to attend Bemidji Technical College. On February 6, 1988, Julie was united in marriage with Jeff Innes and later married Dean Mondloch on July 10, 1998. She spent many years working as a legal secretary including time spent with Rick Kreutzfeldt Attorney in Brainerd, Quinlivan & Hughes of St. Cloud, and most recently for the State of Minnesota Seventh Judicial Branch.

Julie's love for travel and adventure started when she was young with a month-long trip to Japan and many road trips. After children, that joy continued as she ventured on educational trips with them. She enjoyed reading, baking, and flower gardening. In October of 2013, Julie was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy. Through her difficult and courageous battle, Julie kept her wicked sense of humor. She continued to live life to the fullest, taking a dream motorcyle ride, hot air balloon ride, and bucket list trip to Alaska in 2016. She generously donated her brain to the Brain Support Network for further research on Multiple System Atrophy. Julie loved to dance and she taught us all how to dance through life! Memorials are preferred to "Julie's Wishes" c/o Frandsen Bank or the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.

Julie is survived by her husband, Dean of Sauk Rapids; children: Taylor and Nathan; parents, Gary and Gloria Jensen of Ironton; siblings: Janene (Jim) Riedeman of Sauk Rapids, Gary Scott Jensen of Brainerd, and Tracy (Dennis) Riedeman of Foley; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Julia Jensen, Clifford and Evelyn Lound.

Julie's family would like to extend a special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice and her 'Superhero' caregivers who became her best friends and family.