Judyth “Judy” A. Sohlstrom, 76, Dalbo

February 21, 1944 - February 5, 2021

Judy A. Sohlstrom, age 76 of Dalbo, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 5, 2021, at her home. Memorial Services will be scheduled for a later date.

Judyth Arlene Fokken was born to the late Allen and Cleone (Heim) Fokken on February 21, 1944, in St. Cloud. She graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1963. Judy was married to Larry Dale Sohlstrom on August 17, 1962, at Ogilvie Methodist Church, and together they raised their three children. She worked in various secretary positions before becoming the secretary for Cambridge Elementary School, where she worked until retirement. With her family, Judy enjoyed going camping all over Minnesota, snowmobiling, and spending time at the cabin near Aitkin. She also enjoyed different hobbies: ceramics, cake decorating, spending time with her dogs, and singing everything and anything. Judy was an amazing mother and grandmother and would often be taking pictures or having tea parties with the kids. She really loved spending any time she could get with all the grandchildren. Above all else, Judy will be remembered for being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Judy will be dearly missed by her husband, Larry of Dalbo; daughters, Vicky (David) Warren of Zimmerman and Sandy (Craig) Quale of Dalbo; daughter-in-law, Trinette Sohlstrom of Milaca; grandchildren, Lexi, Lissa, Jessie, Angie, Abby, and Vince; great-grandchildren, Ana, Alli, Ashlynn, Landon, Lily, Livia, McKayla, Mable, Ava, and Isy; and siblings, Del (Maxine) Fokken of Dalbo and Dean (Pam) Fokken of Braham. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Sohlstrom; and brother, Ken Fokken.