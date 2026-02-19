January 14, 1947 - February 16, 2026

Judith “Judy” Ann (Cordes) Beer, age 79 of Princeton, MN, died peacefully at her home on February 16, 2026, under the care of hospice and her family.

Judy was born to Lloyd and Bonna Belle (Johnson) Cordes on January 14, 1947, in the same residence she called home for all of her 79 years. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1965 and married John Beer later that same year. Judy was a stay-at-home mom and bookkeeper for their businesses, Beer Trucking (until John’s retirement in 2007) and the Storage Stables. She also worked 18 years at Glenn Metalcraft in Princeton. Judy will be remembered for her kindness, laughter, and her loving relationship with her family and friends.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Brad) Hodgson of Princeton; son, Robert (Heidi) Beer of Fargo, ND; grandsons, Caden and Carson Beer of Fargo; sisters, Diane Mattern, Nancy (Paul) Lemm, and Sue Lorenzen, all of Princeton; brother, Larry (Rhonda) Cordes of Eufaula, OK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and brother, Gary.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their care and support.

A private family service is planned at a later date with Father Kevin Anderson.