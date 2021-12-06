Judy A. Olson, 59, St. Cloud

May 29, 1962 - December 2, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:00 Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Judy Olson, age 59 who died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Judy was born May 29, 1962 in Sauk Centre to Clarence & Doreen (Nathe) Arens. She grew up in Padua and graduated from Sauk Centre High School. She moved to St. Cloud and she met Gary Olson. They were married on November 21, 1987 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Padua. Judy worked as a medical transcriber for CentraCare in St. Cloud for 37 years. She was a great and loving mother to her three sons. She grew up on a farm near Padua, MN and had a great love for animals. While on the farm she helped raise horses, cows, pigs, and dogs. On Thanksgiving the family had six dogs in the house with lots of chaos and she loved every minute of it. Her most important part of her life was her family, she greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be sorely missed by everybody she knew.

She is survived by her husband Gary of St. Cloud; sons, Jeremy (Kim) of Brooklyn Park; Joshua (Tasia) of Moorhead; Jordon (Melissa) of St. Cloud; mother, Doreen of Sauk Centre; brothers, Kevin (Jill) Arens of Elk River; Keith of Avon; and twin sister, Jane (Bob) Fellerer of Oakdale.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence.