Judith “Judy” S. Christofferson, 77, Rice

May 11, 1944 - June 18, 2021

A private family celebration will take place at a later date for Judith “Judy” S. Christofferson, age 77, who passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Pierz Villa in Pierz. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Judy was born on May 11, 1944 in Vasa to Milton “Cyclone” and Amanda (Hartun)

Nelson. She grew up in the Cannon Falls area and attended Red Wing Technical College where she obtained her certification as a License Practical Nurse. Judy was united in marriage to Bruce Christofferson on June 23, 1990 in Las Vegas. They lived in Richfield for a few years, moved to St. Cloud in 1996, and lived the last few years in their retirement home on Little Rock Lake. She was very involved in Boy Scouts, Bowling League, Little Rock Lake Association, and VFW Auxiliary St. Cloud East Side Post 4847. Judy enjoyed cribbage, cards, traveling, riding bike, singing karaoke, bonfires, and socializing. She was a caring, loving, and positive woman who loved helping others. Most importantly, she was very proud of her sons, Doug, Andrew, and Derek.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bruce of Rice; children, Doug (Sue) of Buffalo, Andrew (Anna) of Woodbury, and Derek (Jenny) of Ramsey; brother, Karl Nelson of Cannon Falls; grandchildren; April, Zach, Trevor, Austin, and Deanna; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Lynda Nelson.