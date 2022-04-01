Judith “Judy” A. Stich, 77, Pierz

July 2, 1944 - March 30, 2022

Judith "Judy" A. Stich, 77-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Wednesday, March 30 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Judith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April5 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 4 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, April 5 from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home.

Judith Chase was born on July 2, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Rudy and Margaret Chase. She attended school in South St. Paul, MN. During her family summer vacations to the Pierz area to visit family she met Richard Stich. On July 2, 1966 they were united in marriage. The couple resided in Spring Lake Park, MN for a few years. The couple moved to the Pierz area and took over the Stich family farm. She was a stay at home mom raising the couples five children, David, Dan, Diana, Doug and Dennis. Judy also worked at St. Otto's Care in Little Falls for 20 years in the environmental services department. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, canning, going out to eat and time spent with the grandchildren. She always made time to travel to watch various activities her grandchildren participated in.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Patty) Stich of Royalton, MN, Dan Stich of Pierz, MN, Diana (Derek) Meyer of Hibbing; Doug (Vicki) Stich of Pierz, MN, Dennis (April - Special Friend) Stich of Pierz; grandchildren, Emily, Megan, Ashley, Kayla, Troy, Samantha, Rachel, Carter, Sara, Sam, Terrance, Magnalina, Tiffany; great grandchildren, Hunter, and Otto; sister-in-law, Lois Stich of WI and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Stich in 2007; siblings, Janet (Ray) McNamara, and Jack Chase; brothers and sister in laws, Martin (Lenora) Stich, Herbert Stich; Marcella (Aloysius) Schlichting and Mildred (Glen) Goodall. Casket Bearers will be Doug Stich, Troy Stich, Ashley Stich, Carter Stich, Emily Stich, Megan Stich and David Stich.