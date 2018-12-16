Judith “Judy” A. Kilpela, 79, Sauk Rapids

April 25, 1939 - December 14, 2018

Memorial Services will be 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Judith “Judy” A. Kilpela, age 79, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Judy was born on April 25, 2018 to Alvin and Vivadell (Duame) Mitchell in Racine, WI. She married Milton Kilpela and later divorced. Together they had four children. Family was everything to Judy. Judy was a kind, caring, loving and a woman who had a heart of gold and hoped for the best for everyone. She enjoyed sewing, craft projects, cards, and going for a ride. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Judith is survived by her children, Tammy Jurenic of Hibbing, Wendy Averill of Foley, Shirley Sanders of Hibbing, and William Kilpela of Rice; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband; and siblings, Dale, John, Carol, Donna and Gary.