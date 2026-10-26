Sanborn — Judith “Judi” L. Eichten, 79, died Sunday, October 18, 2026, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Eichten was born February 17, 1947, to Robert and Lucille (Unger) Zarbock. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1965 and married David Eichten on June 12, 1965. She was involved in the family farm and also worked outside the home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved animals, especially cats. She and her husband welcomed a foreign exchange student and others in need into their home.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, David; sons, David, Michael and Ephraim; daughter, Kari Glanzer; sister, Carole Baier; brother, Donald “Butch” Zarbock; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

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