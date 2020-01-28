Judith Ann Nybakke, 79, Cold Spring

June 6, 1940 - January 26, 2020

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 325 11th St. No., Sauk Rapids, MN for Judith Ann Nybakke, age, 79 who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

There will be a gathering of friends and relatives one hour prior to the service.

Judy, daughter of George and June (McCoy) Blair was born on June 6, 1940 in Morris, MN. On June 2, 1963, Judy was united in marriage to Milton Nybakke at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in rural Appleton, MN. She managed the bookkeeping for Nybakke Construction for many years. Judy enjoyed being involved with her church and was a member of the Red Hats and the Coffee and Chats group at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. She loved gardening, baking and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two children, Nathan (Alma), Julie (Roy) Hanenburg; sisters, Joan Wente, Nancy Koepp, Rebecca Fredrickson and 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton (2011) and her parents.