Judith A. Christianson, 88, Watkins

July 5, 1935 - January 13, 2024

Judith Audrey Christianson currently of Watkins, MN died peacefully January 13, 2024, at the Hilltop Nursing home. She was 88 and had been living with dementia for 8 years.

She was born at Eitel hospital in Minneapolis to Kenneth and Helen (Nelson) Christensen and was an only child. She graduated from Edison high school as valedictorian and then attended the University of Minnesota where she earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in art and a minor in French. She met Kenneth Wiese at college, and they were married in 1955. They had two children, Deborah and Gerald, and lived in Minneapolis, Cleveland Ohio, Winona, New Brighton and New Hope.

She taught high school art, first at Brooklyn Center high school and later at BBE high school.

She and Ken divorced, and Judy moved with her son to Brooten, MN to a farm west of town that the family had bought a few years earlier. Here she met Forrest Christianson, and they were married in 1975.

She enjoyed planting and tending a large garden, helping with the horses, always having a dog or two at home, sewing many of their clothes, making quilts, and making banners for the church. She also learned rosemaling and became quite accomplished at it, creating many gorgeous items for her family through the years, as well as doing commissioned work. She was a talented artist in many mediums and was very creative.

She was a faithful member of the Chippewa Falls Lutheran Church and a truly good person in every way.

Kind, generous, loving, smart, creative, cheerful and always seeing the best in everyone describes her well. She will be deeply missed and remembered forever by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her daughter Deborah (Tom Klein), and grandchildren Anneka and Taylon. She was preceded in death by her husband Forrest, and her son Gerald, both in 2023.

Her funeral will be held at Chippewa Falls Lutheran Church in Terrace in the spring.