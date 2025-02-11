Judge Orders Mental Competency Exam in New London Murder Case

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- The man accused of murdering a New London man during a carjacking attempt in Willmar last fall will undergo a mental competency exam.

Kandiyohi County Judge Stephen Wentzell has ordered a Rule 20 exam for 26-year-old Ameer Musa Matariyeh of Minneapolis, who is accused of shooting 55-year-old Jerome Skluzacek to death while being chased by police on October 22nd.

He’s also charged with shooting and wounding a Lake Lillian man during the same chase.

A doctor will examine Matariyeh and submit a report to the judge within 30 days of the Rule 20 order.