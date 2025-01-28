Judge Blocks Pres. Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s freeze on federal funding, pausing the freeze until Monday.

His administration says the pause, which would have begun the freeze Tuesday, would allow reviews of its spending, so it matches Trump’s recent executive orders.

Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minnesota Management Budget (MMB) Commissioner Erin Campbell visited a YMCA and their child program to respond to the freeze.

Walz stated plainly,

“Donald Trump’s reckless action cut off funding to law enforcement, farmers, schools, childcare, veterans, and healthcare. While he was out golfing, he threw the country into crisis. This is not bold; it’s not leadership; it’s stupid, buffoonish, childish, is exactly what they did.”

Multiple national and state leaders have already spoken out condemning the pause as residents express panic.