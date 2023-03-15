Jude A. Ward, 69, Cold Spring

January 13, 1954 - March 9, 2023

Jude Ann (Hinnenkamp) Ward, beloved wife, mother, granny, sister, and friend passed away Thursday March 9, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 69.

Jude was born January 13th, 1954, to A.B. (Arnie) and Betty (Hennemann) Hinnenkamp of St Cloud. She grew up on the north side of town and attended all three high schools: Cathedral, Tech and Apollo. She graduated from Apollo in 1973 and went on to earn a political science degree at St. Cloud State University. After college graduation she worked for ARA Services, eventually running the food services at SCSU for over twenty years.

Jude married Richard Ward on June 18th, 1997, and they settled just out of Cold Spring on Big Fish Lake. She loved cooking, watching cooking shows and movies, reading a good book, taking trips with her husband and family, spending time with her sisters and friends, and hosting family get-togethers and the annual wild game feed. Most of all, Jude enjoyed providing day care to her granddaughters, Riley and Mia, and special care early in her grandson Caleb’s life. Jude reveled in the role of “Granny” to all of her grandchildren by providing: a full cookie jar and snack drawer, her t.v. for kid movies/shows, pontoon rides, and life advice.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Ellie (Kyle Klaphake); stepchildren, Kevin Ward, Molly (Jeff) Thompson, Ann (Richard) Sullivan, Maggie (Jerry) Motyl; brother, Ted (Mary) Hinnenkamp; sisters, Ann & Alice Hinnenkamp; twelve grandchildren; nephews Alex, Jason, Frank, Tad, Josh; nieces Julie, Tess, Heather; her dog, Tank.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leon Hinnenkamp; sister-in-law, Charlotte Fisher and Charlotte’s son Tom.

A celebration of Jude’s life will be held on April 29th at 17494 Harbor Road, Cold Spring, MN.