Juan Hernandez, 56, Long Prairie

January 25, 1965 - May 9, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, in Long Prairie for Juan Hernandez, 56, who passed away on May 9, 2021 at his home in Long Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the church. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery on May 14, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Juan was born on January 25, 1965 in Janamuato, Michoacán, Mexico to Rafael and Flora (Mendoza) Hernandez. He married Irma Lopez on November 25, 1986 in Janamuato. Shortly after, the couple moved to Salinas, CA. Juan worked has a truck driver as their family grew to three children, Marisela, Crystal and Juan Jr. The family has resided in Long Prairie for the past 17 years. Juan has driven for Dooley Petroleum.

Juan always enjoyed caring for his lawn and garden. He enjoyed cooking, especially on the outdoor grill. He had close relationships with his co-workers. He enjoyed just hanging out or off-roading with them on a side-by-side. He was always willing to lend a hand and did so with a smile on his face. He really was loved by all who knew him. He loved spending time with his family. His children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He modeled for them the importance of marriage by doing things that he and Irma enjoy, like fishing and by always reserving time for their date-nights.

Juan is survived by his Wife Irma, daughter Marisela (Sebastian Ambriz) Hernandez, son Juan Jr. all of Long Prairie and daughter Crystal (Jose Orozco) Hernandez of Melrose; Sisters, Raquel Hernandez, Maria Del Carmen Hernandez, Marina Hernandez, Rebeca H Aredondo, Irma Hernandez, all in Mexico and sisters Maria De La Luz H. Perez and Estela Perez in California.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rafael and Flora Hernandez.