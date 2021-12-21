Joyce Zawatzke, 82, Sauk Rapids

September 30, 1939 - December 18, 2021

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joyce Zawatzke, 82 of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday, December 22 and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Joyce was born September 30, 1939 in Racine, WI to Frank & Frances (Roeschen) Gustafson. She married Charles Zawatzke on July 25, 1964 in Racine, WI. She worked at Liberty Carton of Golden Valley for 17 years. She moved to St. Cloud in 1998 and began working at DBL retiring in 2002. She also worked part time as a cashier at Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Joyce was known as the pin lady, wearing and displaying all of her brooches. She enjoyed spending time working on puzzles, crossword puzzles, and playing cards. Her favorite game was Kings Corner. She enjoyed spending time with family especially time spent with her grandchildren. For the past ten years she lived at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids where she was very active helping others and enjoyed calling Bingo.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Brenda) of Monticello; Marie (Alan) Schill of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Lexi, Bryce (Makyl), Brett (Tara), Justin, Erica, Crystal, Ashley and Travis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, and sisters, Myrtle Mohrbacher and Dorothy Kiehlbauch.

Thank you to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home Sunny Lake Wing and the St. Croix Hospice team for their kindness and care.