Joyce Waldvogel, 82, Little Falls

April 25, 1940 - March 20, 2023

Joyce Waldvogel, 82 year old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, March 20 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

The burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 27 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.