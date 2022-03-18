Joyce R. Husu, 91, White Bear Lake (formerly of St. Cloud)

February 19, 1931 - March 16, 2022

Joyce R. Husu, age 91, White Bear Lake, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at The Waters Assisted Living Facility in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. A longtime resident and business owner in St. Cloud, her entrepreneurial enterprises began in her hometown of Cloquet, Minnesota. Her business career spanned over 40 years until she retired after selling her Joyce’s Hallmark. Joyce was always actively involved in her local communities, most recently serving as a volunteer at the St. Cloud Hospital and as a member of Reading Room and the Red Hat Society.

It was in Cloquet where she met Johnny Husu, the love of her life and husband of 60 years. They enjoyed many wonderful years of travel with friends throughout the United States and abroad, especially loving their annual winter trips to Mexico.

Friends would describe Joyce as stylish, sharp, social, kind and a master cook. She was an exceptional host who loved sharing great food and great times with her many friends and her family, especially at their home on the Mississippi River.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Raynold Thorpe, her sons-in-law Christopher Dahl and Mark Hopp and her beloved husband John. She is survived by son Corey Husu (Karen), daughters Deborah Hopp and Kathy Husu, grandchildren Leslie Hopp (Travis), Deven Hopp, Alyson Mulheran (Joseph), Jonathan Husu (Lizzy), great grandchildren Amelia and Oscar Mulheran and brother Dale Thorpe (Ruth).

Services will be held Monday, March 21, at 2:00 PM at Williams Dingman Funeral Home on Veteran’s Drive in St. Cloud with visitation one hour prior to the service. A social reception will follow at Coyote Moon Grille Lounge, 480 55th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud.

Memorials preferred to Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota and the Dakotas in honor of John Husu.