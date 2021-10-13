Joyce M. Heitzman, 78, Sartell

June 22, 1943 - October 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Joyce M. Heitzman, age 78, of Sartell. Joyce passed away peacefully October 9 at Quiet Oaks Hospice with family at her side. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday, both in the gathering space at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell.

Joyce was born June 22, 1943 in Holdingford, MN to Clemens and Helen (Wolf) Kociemba. She was baptized and confirmed in St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. She attended public school in Holdingford and graduated in 1961. She married Don Heitzman on June 15, 1963 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church. Three children were born to this union, John, Ken, and Susan. In 1969 they moved to Sartell. In addition to raising her family, she provided daycare from her home and later worked in food service at Sartell Middle School for 15 years. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church and St. Monica’s Christian Women. She also volunteered for Birthline and the funeral lunch committees.

Joyce will be remembered for being very social and her wonderful cooking. She enjoyed traveling with Don, playing cards and games, and her bowling leagues for many years. She loved to spend time talking on the phone with her family and friends when they couldn’t be together. Her most joyful times were spending time with family and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

Joyce is survived by her son Ken (Jeanne) Heitzman of Spicer and daughter Susan (Chad Rudbeck) Maciej of Nisswa, grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Michael, Grant and Samantha, siblings Lenny (Sheila) Kociemba, Mary Kociemba and Danny (Sara) Kociemba and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Joyce in death were her parents, husband Don, son John, and sister Margaret Dorweiler.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.