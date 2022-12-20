Joyce M. Hamerlik, 73, St. Cloud

May 8, 1949 – December 19, 2022

Joyce M. Hamerlik of St. Cloud, MN died on Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 73.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Joyce was born May 8, 1949 in Henning, MN to Martin and Dorothy Waskosky. She lived there until moving to Bemidji, MN to attend Bemidji State College where she studied and majored in German and French languages. In her Junior year, Joyce met and later married Tyler Hamerlik on December 27, 1969 . After Ty’s graduation, they moved to St Cloud, MN where she finished her degree at St. Cloud State University and was employed by JC Penney and South Jr. High in St. Cloud.

Joyce’s professional career began at Sartell High School, she taught German for 7 years. During that time, she worked to obtain her Master’s Degree in Counseling and was then hired for 19 years as a Middle School Counselor at Albany Area Schools. Joyce retired from that position in 2007. Several years were spent at home raising their family between the positions she held. Joyce was known for her excellent listening skills and was very easy to talk to.

Joyce spent 46 years in St. Cloud where she and Ty raised their family. In 2016, they moved to St. Michael so they could be closer to their adult children and grandchildren. In 2019, they moved back to St. Cloud to be closer to the medical community they knew and trusted so well. They would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on December 27th.

Joyce is survived by her husband Tyler, her children Melissa (Chris) Rowley of Minneapolis, MN; Erika (Jeremiah) Stich of Minneapolis, MN; Justin (Kristen Bretz) Hamerlik of Brooklyn, NY; 4 grandchildren, Alex and Jamin Rowley, and Luciana and Bard Stich; mother Dorothy Waskosky of Elk River, MN; 5 sisters, Gail (Brian) Bezanson of East Bethel, MN; Karen Burgett of Coon Rapids, MN; Marcia Waskosky of Maple Grove, MN; Joni (Scott) McPherson of Coon Rapids, MN; and Lynnae Waskosky of Coon Rapids, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Andrea Joy, father Martin Waskosky Henning, MN, grandparents Fred and Olive Zeise, Deer Creek, MN, and Ted and Lulu Waskosky Henning, MN.

Memorials are preferred.