Joyce Leidenfrost, 93, Little Falls

March 8, 1931 - December 3, 2024

Joyce M Super (Strom) Leidenfrost, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 3 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Ben Kociemba. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13 from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

Joyce M Super (Strom) Leidenfrost was born on March 8, 1931, in Flensburg, Minnesota to the late Martin and Julia (Kotch) Super. Joyce and her siblings, Daniel, Linus, Emmanuel, Violet, Adrienne grew up in Flensburg.

Joyce was united in Marriage to her first love of her life Allen P Strom on 4/17/1950 in Morrison County by a Roman Catholic Priest. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom raising the couples six children. Deborah, Jaqueline, Bonita, Daniel, Connie, and Kellie. After the sudden death of her husband Allen in 1976 Joyce was left a young widow, but with God's grace he brought to her an angel on earth the second love of her life and she was united in Marriage on January 5, 1980, to Kenneth F Leidenfrost at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple resided in Little Falls until Ken's retirement and fulfilled their dreams to move out to "the farm" Kens family homestead property east of Little Falls.

She enjoyed spending summers in Two Harbors waiting for her husband Ken to return to port from the Iron Ore boats. She loved flowers and the smell of Roses, dancing, painting ceramics, collecting and painting Christmas Villages, watching and feeding the birds, Western TV shows, trips to the casino, playing bingo, traveling to 48 of the 50 states by car with Ken in the winter months. Living out in the country she enjoyed watching the wildlife and the daily deer in the yard. She treasured her time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Upon Ken's death on June 5, 2011, Joyce moved to Highland Senior living for 2 years and then was able to move in and reside with her daughter Connie where she lived and was cared for over 10 years, then the time came, she moved to Diamond Willow on June 25th, 2024.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah (Ray) Sobania of St. Cloud, Bonita (Steve) Neale of Fifty Lakes, Daniel (Betty) Strom of Wright, Connie Dukowitz of Little Falls, Kellie Strom of Little Falls; 21 grandchildren ,48 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great grandchildren lovingly call her "Grandma Frosty. In-laws Frank (Amy) Leidenfrost of Staples, LaVonne Strom of Illinois and Andrea Strom of New York State, Ken Ostgard of Mexico and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Allen P Strom; second husband Kenneth F Leidenfrost; infant son Johnny Strom; daughter Jaqueline Schmidtbauer; grandsons Lonnie and Stephen Brownie; great-grandson Carter Hanson; siblings, Daniel Super, Linus Super, Emmanuel Super, Violet Wotzka and Adrienne Wozniak.

A special thank you to her Granddaughter Michelle Earl for helping care for Grandma Joyce the last 6 month prior to her moving to Diamond Willow. It was a special time for her, and it meant a lot to all of us.

Our Family would like to thank the staff at Diamond Willow and CHI Hospice for their kind and Compassionate Care.