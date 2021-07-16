Joyce E. Wolhart, 91, Sartell

January 17, 1930 - July 11, 2021

A private family service will be held for Joyce E. Wolhart, age 91, who passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Burial will be at Brockway Cemetery, Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joyce Hanson was born January 17, 1930 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Earl and Dora Hanson. Joyce married Lyle Wolhart on December 30, 1950 at First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud. They lived together on the family farm until Lyle’s passing in 2019. Joyce was an excellent baker and supplied her friends and family with homemade treats. She was an avid sports fan, especially of the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, and Lynx. She was very proud of her three grandsons and all of their accomplishments. Joyce was strong in her faith in God and we are certain she rejoiced joining Lyle in heaven.

Survivors include her daughter Sandra Wolhart of Sartell and her fiancé Michael Seaman; son, David Wolhart and his wife Sheri of Sartell; grandchildren, Justin (Anna) Wolhart of St. Cloud, Cody Wolhart (fiancé Megan Bade and her son Brody) of Sartell, and Alex Wolhart of Sartell; great grand children Keaton and Madison Wolhart; brother-in-law Merrill Wolhart. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Aurel Parenteau; brother, Doug Hanson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Myron and Verona Wolhart; and sister-in-law, Leona Wolhart.

The family would like to thank the CentraCare Hospice team for their loving care of Mom.

If you would like to remember Joyce, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in her name.